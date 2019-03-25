The ABC has had a convincing victory in election coverage viewership, followed by a strong showing by Insiders.

(Image: ABC iView)

Saturday night the ABC won the battle of NSW election coverage. It’s hard to work out the ABC’s viewership figures (there were many without timeslot details) but at its peak it had 246,000 viewers nationally. Nine had 176,000 and Seven 147,000. Sky News had an average of 83,000 for the first part of the coverage. But Insiders topped them all on Sunday morning from 9am easily -- 698,000 on the ABC main channel and the news channel. Enough to be the eighth most watched program nationally on TV yesterday.

Last night, MAFS managed 2.27 million nationally (1.68 million in the metros and 585,000 in the regions). 60 Minutes had 1.11 million -- less than half MAFS’ audience. Seven’s Sunday Night slipped to 567,000 nationally and less than 400,000 in the metros. Irrelevance beckons. And don’t mention Ten’s Chris and Julia’s Sunday Night Takeaway (look away now) -- 347,000 nationally.