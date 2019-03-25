Three of the ABC's highest-profile broadcasting jobs are soon to be vacant, and filling them will be the first big test for new chair Ita Buttrose and the yet-to-be named managing director.
Barrie Cassidy, founding host of Insiders, announced last week that he will retire after the federal election in May; founding Q&A host Tony Jones will leave his program at the end of the year; and ABC Melbourne radio mornings presenter Jon Faine has also announced his retirement.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.