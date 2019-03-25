With prime hosting gigs soon to open at Insiders, Q&A and ABC radio, who will the ABC be considering for its next generation of star hosts?

(Image: ABC iView)

Three of the ABC's highest-profile broadcasting jobs are soon to be vacant, and filling them will be the first big test for new chair Ita Buttrose and the yet-to-be named managing director.

Barrie Cassidy, founding host of Insiders, announced last week that he will retire after the federal election in May; founding Q&A host Tony Jones will leave his program at the end of the year; and ABC Melbourne radio mornings presenter Jon Faine has also announced his retirement.