Good morning, early birds. Candidates for the NSW state election are preparing for their final day of campaigning before tomorrow's state election, and PM Scott Morrison addresses claims he sort to exploit "anti-Muslim sentiment". It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

NSW END GAME

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian will today target critical Western Sydney seats ahead of tomorrow’s knife-edge election, while Labor leader Michael Daley prepares for the possibility of a minority government with the Greens and the Shooters Fishers and Farmers Party.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Berejiklian, who today enjoys endorsements from both major metro papers ($), will campaign in the marginal seats of Penrith and East Hills, while The Daily Telegraph ($) reports that the Shooters could take up to three seats and create a hung parliament.

Meanwhile, The Australian ($) reports that Daley is facing demands from the Greens to merge competing environmental policies and invest $1.5 billion into renewable energy projects within a potential first year in office. Daley will today be campaigning at Allianz Stadium amongst ongoing PBO investigations into Labor’s plan for refurbishments ($).

MORRISON FACES ALY

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has claimed in an interview with The Project’s Waleed Aly that he has only ever sought to address, not exploit, anti-Muslim sentiments amongst voters.

As The New Daily reports, Morrison told Aly that he only raised voters’ potential anti-Muslim sentiments at a now notorious 2010 cabinet meeting in order to “lower” them. The interview comes after Morrison initially threatened — and then backed down on — legal action against Aly after the alleged 2010 comments were mentioned in a Project report on Christchurch.

When pressed on the topic of the coming election, Morrison also said that with ongoing pressure from anti-Greens LNP colleagues ($) and now Michael McCormack ($), he could not guarantee the Coalition will preference One Nation last.

MILO SOUGHT HELP FROM BOLT, JONES

Far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos and his touring manager Damien Costas attempted to use a network of Australian conservatives including Andrew Bolt and Alan Jones to lobby the Coalition government to overturn Yiannopoulos’ first visa ban.

The Age reports that, as revealed in a series of WhatsApp messages Yiannopoulos intends to file today as part of a court action against Costas, the campaign to directly appeal to Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton and government colleagues also allegedly included contact with One Nation’s Pauline Hanson and Coalition MP George Christensen.

While backlash from conservative MPs and media outlets initially secured a reversal on the ban, Yiannopoulos’ response to the Christchurch terror attack resulted in a second, ongoing ban.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

I’ve never seen anything like this before… You read a book, you put it in here and you take a book out. Tony Abbott

The member for Warringah discovers a street library and decides to film it.

READ ALL ABOUT IT

Cyclone Trevor: Largest ever evacuation under way in NT as a state of emergency declared

Labor dumps Higgins candidate in favour of high-profile lawyer

Novelty cheque presented to Yankalilla Bowling Club by Liberal candidate Georgina Downer prompts audit ($)

Seven Network slapped on the wrist over ‘African gangs’ coverage

NT to pass new youth justice laws that contradict Don Dale findings

Home builders start laying off workers as they face sharp downturn

Bill Shorten faces call for radical overhaul of private health

‘Franchise outlets are on notice’: PappaRich operator faces allegations he underpaid 154 workers

Leaked video shows Islamic leaders calling on Scott Morrison for protection against hate speech

Fears the United States could displace Australian coal in China

Doomed jets lacked 2 safety features that Boeing sold as extras

THE COMMENTARIAT

NSW voters are out of their old boxes, so picking this one is harder — Andy Marks (The Sydney Morning Herald): “We’re a few years late, but NSW might be experiencing the first signs of a global drift away from centrist political narratives. After roughly a quarter-of-a-century of sustained economic growth, an increasing proportion of voters aren’t feeling the promised ‘trickle down’.”

Opposition Leader Michael Daley stumbles in race to the finish ($) — Anna Caldwell (The Daily Telegraph): “The entire campaign has turned on a dime in the space of just days. If voters are listening, Daley should be in trouble. But he’ll be hoping they aren’t paying too much attention.”

Put decisions in our hands: closing the gap requires Indigenous involvement — June Oscar and Rod Little (The Guardian): “When the prime minister, Scott Morrison, tabled the 2019 Closing the Gap report last month, we were again reminded about the lack of progress made to address the inequality between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.”

HOLD THE FRONT PAGE

