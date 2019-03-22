The Christchurch attacks have brought New Zealand together. But in Australia, the home of the alleged killer, we keep fighting, and refuse to change.

Bodies of those murdered last week in Christchurch terror attack continue to be buried. (Image: AAP/SNPA, Martin Hunter)

Yesterday’s funeral prayers for Haji-Daoud Nabi, the 71-year-old Afghan refugee who died trying to protect others at the Masjid Al Noor last Friday, were briefly interrupted by a loud roar.

Members of the Mongrel Mob, one of New Zealand’s biggest bikie gangs, had arrived to pay their respects. A man in a suit, one of the mob’s leaders, emerged from a black limousine, flanked by several tattooed men on motorbikes, and was ushered right to the front of the funeral line next to Nabi’s family, eventually helping to carry the coffin.