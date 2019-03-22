The broadcasting regulator ACMA used crime statistics to rule that Seven's claims of "crime surges" due to "African gangs" breached accuracy guidelines.

Seven's Sunday Night program breached its licence accuracy requirement in a report about Melbourne's "African gangs", the broadcasting regulator has ruled.

The report was widely criticised when it was broadcast (including in Crikey, twice) for stoking public panic about criminal Sudanese gangs running wild in Victoria. The Australian Communications and Media Authority yesterday ruled that while the report did not breach rules against inciting hatred on the basis of race, it did breach the rule against broadcasting inaccurate statements.