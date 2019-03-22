Until we have a conversation about the systemic problems that are driving suicides among First Nations children, we cannot pretend we are a country that comes together in crisis.

Suicide is a raw topic. One that is uncomfortable and visceral but one that needs to be discussed because First Nations suicide -- particularly among youth -- in this country is at crisis levels and the circumstances giving rise to hopelessness are worsening.

We have had, as a community of First Nations, a devastating number of child suicides that demonstrate how sorrowful our children are at the state of this country and their future within it. This bleak and seemingly hopeless state is exacerbated during the early part of each year and it is absolutely essential that the space be created for our youth to speak and have their needs met through not only our community support, but policy to address the factors giving rise to this despair.