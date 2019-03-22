The Tigers are winners when it comes to both footy and viewer numbers

Blues v Tigers (Image: AAP/Julian Smith)

Seven’s night as the 2019 AFL main season kicked off with a big win by Richmond over Carlton. The Tigers pull viewers -- 993,000 nationally last night, up from 663,000 for the first game in 2018. A further 263,000 watched on Foxtel, down from the 278,000 who watched a year ago on Fox Footy. Last night’s NRL game on Nine and Foxtel between St George and Souths pulled 693,000 nationally for Nine (776,000 a year ago for the Melbourne - North Queensland game) and 230,000 on Fox League.

Ten was helped by Gogglebox (803,000 nationally) and the 35 minute interview on The Project between Waleed Aly and Prime Minister Morrison from 6.30pm. It averaged 564,000 viewers and boosted Ten’s 6.30pm audience 93%. Viewers hung around when The 7pm part of The Project started and it averaged 634,000.