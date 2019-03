The election might be neck-and-neck, but the papers have definitely made their decision.

(Image:AAP/Dean Lewins)

A day before the close-run NSW election, local and national newspapers have thrown their support behind the Coalition.

Sydney tabloid The Daily Telegraph has made no secret of its preference for Premier Gladys Berejiklian to be returned for another term, especially after Labor leader Michael Daley's stumbles during Wednesday's Sky News leaders debate.