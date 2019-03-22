Tomorrow's New South Wales state election offers an interesting test of how well the narratives favoured by the news media align with the reality out in voterland.
Based on recent form, there is good reason to be sceptical.
The only other likely outcome is an outright Coalition win, despite the problems Gladys Berejiklian has in regional areas.
Good morning, early birds. Candidates for the NSW state election are preparing for their final day of campaigning before tomorrow's state election, and PM Scott Morrison addresses claims he sort to exploit "anti-Muslim sentiment". It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
Who’s who: the ‘faceless’ men and women pulling the strings at the NSW National Party
Crikey takes a look at the players managing the chaos at NSW Nationals HQ in the lead-up to the state election.
The Indigenous issues that have been overlooked ahead of the NSW election
The election is just a couple of days out. There's plenty more that needs to be discussed.
Gladys Berejiklian beats out Michael Daley in final debate
Good morning, early birds. NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian has come out ahead in her televised debate with Labor's Michael Daley, and Scott Morrison faces down twin controversies with Turkey and The Project. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
Guns and racism dog NSW Labor as it seeks to negotiate its way to power
Labor's cynical support for the Shooters Party has come back to haunt it in the closing stages of the NSW election campaign.
