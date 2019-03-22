It seems an odd move for an ostensible ally to provoke Australia on a sensitive subject like that. So why do it?

The Anzac myth that stems from the Gallipoli campaign in 1915 is as sacrosanct a topic as exists in the modern Australian political landscape. So when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan linked the Christchurch massacre to what he claimed was the anti-Islam motivation behind the Anzacs' delpoyment to Turkey, he would have been fully aware of the outrage it would cause.

At a rally in Çanakkale Province this week, Erdoğan said "We had no issues with [Australia], why did you come all the way over here? The only reason: we're Muslim, and they're Christian".