The Murdoch Family Trust has just become $12 billion richer — but that's not all the Fox-Disney deal has reaped for the family.

Lachlan, Rupert and James Murdoch

On Wednesday the Disney-Fox carve up ended and a new, slimmer Fox emerged. As a result of the deal the main Murdoch trio -- Rupert and sons Lachlan and James -- are collectively over A$800 million richer than before, with no real immediate need to tap into their portions of the US$12 billion in cash and Disney shares the Murdoch Family Trust has just been paid.

The new, smaller Fox started trading on its own from Wednesday. Shares closed at US$37.63 -- just under the US$38 price in the Disney offer, which became a cash price of US$51.57 per share in the final exchange of shares. That’s because some Fox shareholders took Disney shares alone.