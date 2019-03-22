"What I’ll do when we leave? Well… I’ll be free."
Outside the House of Parliament, George, a sprightly 70-something in a neat suit with beret and medals, was manning a flag, some arrangement of poppies and union jacks and a WW1 trench scene.
Crikey's correspondent at large, now on the ground in London, shares some street scenes from the unfolding Brexit catastrophe.
It's arguable that anyone can predict anything about Brexit, but we can at least give it a go.
UK Parliament rejects ‘no deal’ Brexit by slim margin
Good morning, early birds. UK parliament has narrowly voted to bar a "no deal" Brexit outcome "under any circumstances", and Home Affairs is set to conduct an audit of internal processes following the Paladin controversy. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
May and her cabinet should resign immediately
A "backstop" agreement has undone Theresa May's chances of avoiding further chaos. She should now resign.
Theresa May suffers fresh Brexit defeat
Good morning, early birds. Theresa May has suffered yet another resounding Brexit defeat, and the RBA warns of the growing financial impact of climate change. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.
Monopoly men
Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week, still another reason to hate Facebook. Plus, seeing monopolies and why we need to talk about Kevin. This edition of Side View brought to you by my monster cold and all the Codral I've taken to deal with it! And how does that stuff even work anyway?
