The first episode of the revamped AFL Footy Show falls a bit flat

The Front Bar (Image: Channel 7)

Married At First Sight - 1.94 million nationally and 1.45 million in the metros . It was Nine’s night, with the network doubling the competition as it hit a new Wednesday night high.

But another black hole has opened in Nine’s schedule -- Seven’s The Front Bar returned for the AFL season last night with 511,000 viewers nationally (number 18 nationally) and 278,000 in Melbourne, and well and truly whacked the latest version of Nine’s AFL Footy Show which could only manage 343,000 nationally. With MAFS and its 447,000 audience the lead-in for the returning AFL Footy Show just 193,000 stayed around.