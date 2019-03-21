Crikey takes a look at the players managing the chaos at NSW Nationals HQ in the lead-up to the state election.

NSW National Party chairman Bede Burke (Image: NSW Nationals)

It’s been a rough few months for the Nationals. Plagued by sex scandals, neo-Nazi entryists, dead fish and the never-ending saga of Barnaby Joyce, the Nats are now tipped to lose a string of seats at this weekend’s New South Wales election, putting the Berejiklian government’s majority in jeopardy.

It’s gotten so bad that Deputy Premier John Barilaro has lashed out at his troubled federal colleagues, telling them to “shut up” in order to stem the tide of votes flowing away from them.