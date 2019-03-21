It’s been a rough few months for the Nationals. Plagued by sex scandals, neo-Nazi entryists, dead fish and the never-ending saga of Barnaby Joyce, the Nats are now tipped to lose a string of seats at this weekend’s New South Wales election, putting the Berejiklian government’s majority in jeopardy.
It’s gotten so bad that Deputy Premier John Barilaro has lashed out at his troubled federal colleagues, telling them to “shut up” in order to stem the tide of votes flowing away from them.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.