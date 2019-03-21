Scott Morrison is dodging and weaving on One Nation preferences, but he has a real problem that won't go away until he declares that Hanson's white supremacists and fascists will go last on all Liberal and LNP ballots.
The fact that the LNP wants to put Labor and the Greens below Hanson up north even after events in New Zealand is going to inflict real damage in metropolitan Queensland and in other states.
