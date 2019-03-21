For years, politicians have tried and failed to reform New Zealand's gun laws. After Christchurch, Ardern may finally be able to do it.

Jacinda Ardern New Zealand Prime Minister. (Image: AAP/David Alexander)

After last Friday’s Christchurch shooting, policy officers in New Zealand worked all night throughout the weekend to draft a proposal for tighter gun laws. By Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had gotten her cabinet to agree in principle to gun reform.

Yesterday, 37 people had already turned in their firearms to the police. Ardern has to move quick -- in 1996, it took John Howard 12 days after the Port Arthur massacre to enact sweeping gun control laws that have effectively ended mass shootings in Australia. Ardern, perhaps in a subtle dig at Australia, has promised to get reform done quicker.