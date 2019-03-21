The promise of freedom offered by the internet a decade ago now looks laughable in an age of extremism, surveillance and manipulation. What went wrong?

So, time for a Maoist self-criticism session.

Those of us who championed the internet as a force for freedom and democracy, as a revolutionary mechanism for disrupting the control of governments and gatekeepers, have some explaining to do. The civic utopia promised by net libertarians is a smoking ruin perched over a sewer. Why did it all go so badly wrong?