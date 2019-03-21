On one side, government is showing compassion, strength and action. On the other, a tsunami of fear-mongering rolls on.

Students perform the haka at the Al Noor Mosque on Monday. (Image: AP/Vincent Thian)

Last night, at dusk, I watched a mass haka performed beside the Al Noor Mosque. And in that moment the gap between where I live, Australia, and where I am from, New Zealand, felt like it couldn't be wider.

The haka itself was the rolling kind. After the first one, a smaller group of teens in school uniform got even closer, up against crime scene tape blocking us from the mosque, and started to perform a second haka the moment the first finished.