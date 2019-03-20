Good morning, early birds. Online giants Facebook and YouTube have defended their platforms' responses to live-streamed footage of Friday's Christchurch shootings, and the Coalition unveils pre-election transport and jobs plans. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield

PLATFORMS ON THE DEFENSIVE

YouTube and Facebook have knocked back criticism for their part in hosting live-streamed footage of the Christchurch terror attack.

According to The Guardian, Facebook reports that the footage was viewed live by fewer than 200 people, and non-live by 4000, before being pulled. Youtube, however, says that the unprecedented number of uploads required automated systems to replace human reviewers. The Australian ($) reports that their statements come ahead of a meeting between social media chiefs and Scott Morrison, Mitch Fifield and Christian Porter to discuss potential new measures to restrict the distribution of disturbing content.

The news also comes after Australian telcos have blocked a number of websites still hosting the footage.

COALITION’S TRANSPORT PITCH

The Coalition will today announce plans for fast-rail links between cities, and reforms to the controversial Jobsearch program as the government heads into election mode.

The Australian ($) reports that Scott Morrison will likely include links between Melbourne and Shepparton, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, and Sydney and Newcastle in April’s pre-election budget. This “decentralisation” plan will also include changes to migration intake and distribution, despite Morrison’s own population expert saying a new annual cap of 160,000 on permanent migration would make no difference to congestion in Sydney and Melbourne.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Jobs Minister Kelly O’Dwyer will also announce that jobseekers will have access to a new online application platform, amongst other changes.

HOTELS FOR THE BOYS

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the NSW Coalition government sold a hotel to a Liberal donor in a closed tender despite internal warnings it could breach ICAC guidelines.

Former NSW finance minister Greg Pearce ignored advice from the State Property Authority and oversaw the $16.8 million sale of Circular Quay’s prestigious Sir Stamford without a public tender process to a company controlled by billionaire Chio Kiat Ow in July 2013.

In related news, SMH also reports that NSW Treasury’s head of commercial transactions James Dolton took on a CFO role at Land and Property Information in 2016, six months before the government announced a $2.6 billion privatisation deal and three years after he first conducted a scoping study into the organisation’s sale.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

The image attracted a number of comments, some of which were inappropriate and offensive. As a consequence we have removed the image and the comments. 7AFL

The official Twitter page for Seven’s AFL solves online misogyny forever by deleting a photo of Carlton star Tayla Harris.

THE COMMENTARIAT

This boom is no accident: What the Liberals have done for the NSW economy — NSW Treasurer Dominic Perrottet (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Looking around the world you will struggle to find a state that has found the means to invest in new infrastructure like we have: an unprecedented $89.7 billion pipeline, expected to support more than 100,000 NSW jobs each year over the next four years. That’s a lot of paychecks for a lot of families.”

The Premier says we can have it all – but everyone has a budget — NSW Opposition Treasurer Ryan Park (The Sydney Morning Herald): “Fairness. It’s a word that I have in front of me every time I sit down at my desk in the NSW Parliament. I have had it written there since I was asked to take on the role as the shadow treasurer and if I am given the honour of being made the next treasurer of NSW in a few days’ time it will come with me when I move office.”

Coalition ramps up scare campaign against climate action, renewables — Giles Parkinson (RenewEconomy): “This week it is going full throttle on the supposed costs of Labor’s 50 per cent emissions reduction target, and 45 per cent renewables target, promoting a report from economist Brian Fisher from BAEconomics that claims outrageous and quite nonsensical costs from such action.”

Australia