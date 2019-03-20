Ten and ABC offered weak line ups and were left behind accordingly.

Married at First Sight -- 1.76 million nationally and 1.30 million in the metros -- plus Travel Guides -- just over a million nationally -- made it Nine’s night. And even a little joy in the morning -- Today’s metro and national audience edged up to 291,000 altogether although Sunrise, 438,000 still came out on top. Seven started it's three part UK mini series called Manhunt with Martin Clunes -- it managed 914,000 and was 10th nationally. 10 and the ABC were left behind. Tonight the ABC brings back The Weekly at 8.30 with Judith Lucy taking over from Kitty Flanagan -- big shoes to fill.

In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News led with 505,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 478,000, MAFS was third with 464,000, My Kitchen Rules was next with 395,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia had 343,000.