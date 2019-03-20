Married at First Sight -- 1.76 million nationally and 1.30 million in the metros -- plus Travel Guides -- just over a million nationally -- made it Nine’s night. And even a little joy in the morning -- Today’s metro and national audience edged up to 291,000 altogether although Sunrise, 438,000 still came out on top. Seven started it's three part UK mini series called Manhunt with Martin Clunes -- it managed 914,000 and was 10th nationally. 10 and the ABC were left behind. Tonight the ABC brings back The Weekly at 8.30 with Judith Lucy taking over from Kitty Flanagan -- big shoes to fill.
In regional markets Seven’s 6pm News led with 505,000, then Seven News/Today Tonight with 478,000, MAFS was third with 464,000, My Kitchen Rules was next with 395,000 and the 5.30pm part of The Chase Australia had 343,000.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.