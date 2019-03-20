In the year since the News Corp-Telstra divorce at Foxtel, the telco has made hay, building its own subscription TV business to be the largest in the country in terms of user numbers. Telstra has grown its Telstra TV and Live Pass sports streaming in the past year at rates of up to 80%, while Foxtel has stagnated since it was absorbed into News Corp on April 3 last year.
