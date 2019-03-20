Welcome to Side View — a curated guide to new and overlooked content on politics, policy, and public affairs. This week — well, it's all bloody awful, isn't it? Still, we can look to women who know what to do with Nazis. Plus, why America keeps losing its war games, welcoming our new chickpea overlords, and how amazing was Dick Dale?
WHITE MEN UBER ALLES
The importance of white supremacism in Australia’s establishment as a federation and World War I has garnered considerable attention of late via Peter Cochrane’s Best We Forget: The War for White Australia, 1914-18, reviewed by Ross Fitzgerald here.
