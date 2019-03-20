Like Australia, New Zealand does not have distinct hate crime laws. After last week's terrorist attack, is this enough?

The Christchurch terrorist attack last Friday was clearly animated by a visceral hatred of Muslims. The gunman left excruciating details about his radicalisation and his white supremacist ideology for all to see.

But while there is a good chance the shooter will become the first person to get a life sentence without parole in New Zealand, he is unlikely to be charged with a “hate crime”, because technically speaking, the country has no such thing. Instead, hate or prejudice is dealt with by a patchwork and diffuse legal framework.