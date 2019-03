Covering dental visits with medicare would be a logical decision benefiting the general health of all Australians. But as we know, just because spending is logical doesn't make it a priority.

I haven’t been to the dentist in over a year. The reason is not just the pain of the drill but the pain of the bill.

I’m not the only one skipping the dentist -- Grattan Institute says two million people are not getting the care they need because of the cost. The effect is highest on people who are already disadvantaged.