"Now uh what we’re going to do is do the photo first, so if you’d all take a letter…"
In a church hall that looked like a vast temporary classroom, square windows and wood paneling, a dark-haired bespectacled woman was trying to wrangle a lively crowd. Twenty rows deep, grey-haired and a bit of henna, wire-framed spectacles, the odd jumper around the shoulders, and above all, neat slacks, the Kooyong Votes Climate meeting -- banner 'n all, with the dreaded GetUp logo, like a prison tattoo skull 'n' bones to the right -- couldn’t shut up.
