A personal look at how the residents of Liberal heartland territory Kooyong, dissatisfied with Josh Frydenberg, are getting political and taking action.

Federal Treasurer and MP for Kooyong Josh Frydenberg.

"Now uh what we’re going to do is do the photo first, so if you’d all take a letter…"

In a church hall that looked like a vast temporary classroom, square windows and wood paneling, a dark-haired bespectacled woman was trying to wrangle a lively crowd. Twenty rows deep, grey-haired and a bit of henna, wire-framed spectacles, the odd jumper around the shoulders, and above all, neat slacks, the Kooyong Votes Climate meeting -- banner 'n all, with the dreaded GetUp logo, like a prison tattoo skull 'n' bones to the right -- couldn’t shut up.