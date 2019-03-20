We strongly urge you to take a principled stand in your future coverage of mass killers that could potentially save lives: 1. Don’t name the perpetrator. 2. Don’t use photos or likenesses of the perpetrator. 3. Stop using the names, photos, or likenesses of past perpetrators. 4. Report everything else about these crimes in as much detail as desired.

He is a terrorist. He is a criminal. He is an extremist. But he will, when I speak, be nameless. And to others, I implore you: speak the names of those who were lost rather than the name of the man who took them. He may have sought notoriety but we, in New Zealand, will give nothing -- not even his name.