David Williams is a Christchurch-based journalist who was also in his home city when the earthquakes struck in 2011. He wasn’t in his newsroom at The Press, where a workmate died, because he was at home with wife and five-day-old baby son that day.
Williams has now watched the world’s media descend on his home city for the second time this decade after Friday's terror attack.
