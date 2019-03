The far-right is desperately trying to create a symmetrical world in which the far-left is seen as equally dangerous. They are failing.

Federal Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton. (Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

Well the Australian right very sensibly took the weekend off to think about their response to the Christchurch massacre.

They had not been having a good week, with the sentencing of George Pell, the stoush over whether Milo Yiannopoulos should be allowed in, and an intra-Coalition argument about taxpayer-subsidised coal power.