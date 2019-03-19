A first-hand account of the day students worldwide took the day off school to protest for climate change action and a better future

(Image: Aceda Rose)

So here’s me, amid a crowd of fired up adolescents and children, facing what could be the downfall of everything we’ve ever known; climate change.

The climate strike was a worldwide event that was held in over 100 countries, and in 2000 locations. The movement gained massive crowds in 2018, after Greta Thunberg, a Swedish 16-year-old, inspired many in her profound speech at the UN Climate Change Conference, stating she’s learned that you are never too small to make a difference.