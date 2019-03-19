So here’s me, amid a crowd of fired up adolescents and children, facing what could be the downfall of everything we’ve ever known; climate change.
The climate strike was a worldwide event that was held in over 100 countries, and in 2000 locations. The movement gained massive crowds in 2018, after Greta Thunberg, a Swedish 16-year-old, inspired many in her profound speech at the UN Climate Change Conference, stating she’s learned that you are never too small to make a difference.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login or sign up for a FREE trial to engage in the commentary.