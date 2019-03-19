As social media giants are under pressure over the hosting of Christchurch attack footage, legacy media outlets are finding they're not free from scrutiny.

While the mainstream media focuses on the role that social media giants played in the spread of the live-streamed video of the Christchurch terror attack, they could also be facing tighter regulation over their own coverage of the massacre.

The Australian has led its coverage with Scott Morrison's calls for tighter controls on live streaming, a push he will take to the G20 meeting in June.