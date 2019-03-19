The Coalition is desperate to pretend it hasn't been engaged in race-baiting and Islamophobia for two decades — but it is now deeply embedded in the way its MPs communicate.

Scott Morrison can run but he can't hide from his record of cynically exploiting race and Islamophobia for political gain, however much his political circumstances now demand he pretend to be some sort of agent of national unity.

The mugging, smirking BBQer-in-Chief is a poor fit for that role anyway, but his own words count against him. He now denies, and his office threatens litigation over, an eight-year-old report on a proposal to exploit Islamophobia. But does he deny attacking Labor for flying detained asylum seekers to the funeral of relatives killed in the December 2010 Christmas Island shipwreck? Does he deny saying "any other Australian who would have wanted to go to the funeral of someone close to them, they would have paid for themselves to get on a plane and go there"? Even his own colleagues chipped him about that.