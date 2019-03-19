Labor's cynical support for the Shooters Party has come back to haunt it in the closing stages of the NSW election campaign.

NSW Labor leader Michael Daley (Image: AAP/Joel Carrett)

If it wasn't clear before that the total cynicism of NSW Labor should rule it out of governing in that state, events since last Friday have confirmed it. NSW Labor's preferencing of the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party -- which wants to loosen gun control laws, introduce shooting into school curricula and encourage gun use by children on rural properties -- has drawn increasing focus since the massacre in Christchurch.

Labor leader Michael Daley has since insisted that there is no way he would countenance changes to gun laws, but unlike Premier Gladys Berejiklian, he hasn't ruled out accepting the support of the Shooters to form a minority Labor government. Labor wants the Shooters' Legislative Assembly representation to rise from one to three at the expense of the NSW Nationals, helping prevent the Coalition from forming a majority government and giving Labor a crack at negotiating its way into power in Macquarie Street.