MAFS continues to dominate and Today gains some ground.

(Image: Media Watch)

MAFS: 1.83 million nationally (1.35 million in the metros and 482,000 in the regions). Nine’s Today regained the 200,000 level on Monday. Sunrise, meanwhile, had 449,000 nationally and 264,000 in the metros.

Ratings oddity Media Watch ended with 874,000 national viewers from 9.15 to 9.35pm on the ABC, out-rating its lead-in, Four Corners with 824,000 nationally. Q&A managed 540,000 viewers last night -- that’s a loss of 329,000 viewers, even though it was clear Q&A would be discussing events in Christchurch. Media Watch examined the media coverage of the Christchurch terror attack, devoting the entire program to it.