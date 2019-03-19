The children and teenagers of Christchurch are taking ownership of their grief in a positive and powerful way.

Cashmere High School has been hard hit by the terror attack. (Image: Kyodo via AP Images)

As teenagers gathered outside the Masjid Al Noor in a loud and song-filled vigil on Monday afternoon, an 18-year-old was in court facing charges after sharing the terrorist’s livestream of Friday’s shooting.

The Christchurch massacre was unprecedented in just how "online” it was -- streamed live over Facebook, and borne out of an ideology that percolated in the bowels of 8chan.