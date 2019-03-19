Outrage media is big money in Australia and abroad. But, as the aftermath of the Christchurch attacks shows, it can do more harm than good for its allies in the political mainstream.

A Daily Telegraph spread from 2014

From that moment on Friday when Waleed Aly joined the dots leading from the murders in Christchurch back through white supremacy to business-as-usual Australian political dog-whistling, the outrage machine in media and politics has been scrambling for cover.

Desperate for diversion, leaping from denial to threats and back again, looking for some footing that will somehow lead them back to where they thought the world was a week ago.