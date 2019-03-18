A white supremacist killer has again shown us the violent hatred that lurks inside us. Don’t turn away without acknowledging it.

Scott Morrison with Imam Shaykh Yahya Safi and Immigration Minister David Coleman (Image: AAP/Dan Himbrechts)

The classic '70s horror film When A Stranger Calls begins with a babysitter getting what she thinks is a wrong number call from a stranger only for him to chillingly ask, “Have you checked on the children?” She brushes it off as a practical joke but he calls back again. And again. Every call gets more sinister, so she rings the police and they agree to trace the call if he rings again. He does. The police ring back to let her know they traced his call and say it's “coming from inside the house".

Over the past few years Australia has seen a procession of far-right grifters arrive on our shores for national tours. Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux are a few of the names that sneaked through. Gavin McInnes, founder of the Proud Boys, was refused a visa on character grounds after a successful national petition declaring there was no room for people like him in Australia.