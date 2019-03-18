"It's ok to be white" and the "final solution" speech: how current sound bites don't always line up with past actions.

It must be with a sense of tearful gratitude that the Coalition regards figures like our Senate's most prominent Neo-Nazi sympathiser, Oswald Mosley. His grotesque, empty and calculated provocations provide a point in the political discourse so vicious, so far to the lunar right, it would be more or less impossible to avoid appearing compassionate or reasoned by comparison.

Just as his vile holocaust reference in his maiden speech gave the Parliament a chance to pat itself on the back for Australia's success as a multicultural nation (and, by extension their own tolerance), so too has his response to the horror in Christchurch.