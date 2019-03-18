There have been signs of the mainstreaming of hatred in New Zealand for months.

Alt-right political activist Lauren Southern

The terrorist attack in Christchurch was the byproduct of an orchestrated worldwide campaign against the open society -- and Islam’s place within it -- which has manifest itself in every Western democracy. Including, now, New Zealand.

Many of the victims would have sought out this country as a safe haven against troubles in their homelands and rising nationalism in Europe and America, only to find the poison had spread to the doorsteps of two of the world’s most far-flung mosques. Kiwis are reeling from the collective shock of believing they were living in a peaceful country with egalitarian values and an acceptance of difference, only to wake up to an opposing reality. We have terrorism. We have a gun lobby too. Our isolation doesn’t protect us.