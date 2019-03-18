MAFS pulls out ahead of the pack for another easy win.

(Image: Nine Network)

MAFS got almost 2 million nationally, 1.47 in the metros and 518,000 in the regions. 60 Minutes had 1.01 million, so it was Nine’s night -- and probably week -- again easily. Ten was fourth again behind the ABC as Chris and Julia's Sunday Night Takeaway pulled in 384,000 nationally. It should join Changing Rooms in the flops vault. Ten’s F1 race from Melbourne got 924,000 nationally with 290,000 on Foxtel. Watching a program about bees making honey sound similar but is more interesting.

In the mornings, Insiders on the ABC had 631,000 all up on the main channel and ABC News -- another week with a figure above 600,000. Barrie Cassidy is leaving in two elections time, ending on June 9. In regional areas it was MAFS with 518,000, Seven News with 497,000, Nine News with 358,000, the 7pm ABC News with 355,000 and Vera with 330,000.