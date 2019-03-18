Menu
Student protesters are finally taking up the torch

Crikey readers discuss the school strikes for climate action and the need for a minimum wage rise.

Mar 18, 2019

School strike rally climate students
(Image: AAP/Dan Peled)

With the world concerned with the Christchurch tragedy, it was easy to forget that Friday saw mass action as school students around Australia and the world protested for climate action. Crikey readers revealed their admiration for the tens of thousands of school kids who risked punishment to make their voices heard (as Guy Rundle put it, the protesters were showing why conservatives should be taking them seriously). Elsewhere, readers discussed the ongoing need for a minimum wage rise.

On the school climate strike

Allen Browne writes: It was inspiring for an old fart like me to be at the Brisbane gathering and see the passion of these fine young people. The highlight, for me, was an eight-year-old girl who spoke lucidly and intelligently for about three minutes, without notes and without ums or ahs or a single pause except for applause.

Gwen Clark writes: Please don’t associate being right wing with being a boomer. We marched in the moratoriums against the Vietnam war. We marched against Apartheid. We marched and protested against many things. I was a lefty environmentalist before there were such things. Climate change became apparent as early as 1985 and I have been in despair since as consecutive right wing governments have ignored the science, a worldwide phenomena. I think it is wonderful that kids are finally marching again, as we did. For a great cause.

Steven Westbrook writes: I think the best part of this wave of protest is that it will generate a new generation of activists to gradually take the torch from those who once felt despair as Howard proclaimed his war for neoliberalism and cultural conservatism won amid a seemingly apathetic electorate. These students are proving that their much maligned social media can be put to great constructive purpose.

On Australia’s minimum wage problem

Mary Wood writes: For heaven’s sake, what is the point of having a job if it does not pay a living wage? All this bullshit about jobs, jobs, jobs — why don’t they just admit that they would prefer a return to slavery?

Send your comments, corrections, clarifications and cock-ups to [email protected].

Topics

