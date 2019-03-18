As a Crikey reporter battled a tight stopover in the rush to get to Christchurch, New Zealanders helped her get home to tell their story.

Crikey has two reporters on the ground in Christchurch. One of them, Rebekah Holt, is a New Zealander living in Australia, a regular Crikey correspondent on immigration and a former chief of staff at TV3 in NZ.

I didn’t want the first article I wrote from Christchurch to be about the Australian terrorist accused of killing 50 men, women and children on Friday, but it was impossible not to think of him while making the same trip he would have taken across the Tasman.