Good morning, early birds. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirms that her office received the "manifesto" of the Christchurch mosque shooter, and the Greens push to have MP Fraser Anning expelled from parliament following his response to the tragedy. It's the news you need to know, with Chris Woods.

SHOOTER EMAILED ‘MANIFESTO’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed her office was one of more than 30 to receive a so-called “manifesto” from the accused Christchurch terrorist just minutes before Friday’s mosque attacks.

The ABC reports that Ardern will today meet with New Zealand cabinet to discuss stricter gun laws, while Australian counterparts will hold their own cabinet security briefing ($) amid concerns neither country is effectively monitoring white supremacist hate groups. Leaders across the Tasman have also hit out at the role of social media in fostering hate speech, or as The Age reports “shit posting” neo-Nazism, while Facebook has since announced 1.5 million videos of the attack have been removed.

The news follows vigils, mosque open days and rallies against Islamophobia across the weekend as information continues to emerge about the victims of the attacks.

Anyone seeking help can reach Lifeline on 13 11 14, and Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636.

GREENS PUSH TO DUMP ANNING

Greens leader Richard Di Natale has called for “extraordinary action” to be taken against controversial MP Fraser Anning for blaming Friday’s attacks on Muslim immigration, including expulsion through potential changes to the Privileges Act.

The Australian ($) reports that Di Natale’s push, which comes after more than one million people signed a Change.com petition calling for Anning’s removal, has already been dismissed by the Coalition and Labor. Scott Morrison, who along with Bill Shorten will move a symbolic censure motion against Anning, has suggested the independent senator should face the “full force of the law” for twice punching a 17-year-old boy who egged him at an event in Melbourne.

DALEY REJECTS GUN CAMPAIGN

NSW Labor leader Michael Daley has given an “ironclad” guarantee not to weaken gun restrictions if elected, after the Liberal Party released advertisements with John Howard campaigning against Labor’s preference deal with Shooters, Fishers and Farmers.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that, after delaying their release for days after the Christchurch attacks, the NSW Liberals have aired anti-gun ads in which Howard warns that the Labor-Shooters preference swap means a Daley-government could wind back Australia’s 1996 gun laws. The campaign comes as new YouGov Galaxy polling ($) suggests swings to Labor in the knife-edge seats of Goulburn and Penrith.

THEY REALLY SAID THAT?

Here comes the bacon for the egg. Will Connolly

New national hero “Egg Boy” doesn’t skip a beat after being arrested for egging senator Fraser Anning.

THE COMMENTARIAT

Australians are asking how did we get here? Well, Islamophobia is practically enshrined as public policy — Jason Wilson (The Guardian): “On the other hand, News Corp has been far more solicitous to touring grifters from the “alt-right” movement. They gave softball interviews and free publicity to Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux ahead of their national tours. They also gave Gavin McInnes the soft touch, but his plans were aborted when he was denied a visa on character grounds. More significantly still, News Corp has itself recently run campaigns based on white nationalist talking points.”

Be wary of blame and let’s not shut down debate ($) — Janet Albrechtsen (The Australian): “But we must stand up to those who seek to exploit terrorism as an excuse to censor views and shut down people they disagree with. The blame-gamers must not succeed in shutting down my views, or others in The Australian, or on Sky News. And don’t fall for claims that this censorship, under the ruse of clamping down on hate speech, will stamp out terrorism. Shutting down robust debates about immigration and how cultures live side by side will create more white supremacists, more unhinged, self-professed martyrs, and more people with loathsome views, like Anning.”

I was 10 the last time I remember feeling safe — Sandra Elhelw Wright (The Sydney Morning Herald): “This is not about political correctness. This is about lives. About torn families. About daily abuse and violence. About lost children. About confused teens. This is children being able to live a life that is neither on the defensive, nor on the offensive. We need to you to dismantle hate speech in pubs. You have a power over white men that we do not. We need you to not laugh at racist jokes. We need you, now more than ever, to use your votes to punish hatred and bigotry.”

