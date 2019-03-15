From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Turnbull, Love Island and pilates: it's 2019! During his political career, Malcolm Turnbull was well-known for his flexibility (see climate change). Now as a retiree he's turned to pilates to keep that flexibility up. Turnbull, apparently a regular patron, was on hand to unveil the Elite Spinal Physiotherapy and Pilates Studio in Sydney's Bondi Junction this week. After making a speech, Turnbull was slated to welcome guests, who included celebrities like a former Love Island contestant, and some "influencers". Perhaps in return, the Elite Studio helped locate the spine which eluded Turnbull for most of his prime ministership. 