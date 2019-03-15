Former MP's climate comments make no sense, observing some potentially weird vertical integration at Nine and Crikey wants to know how you're being pork barrelled.

From the Crikey grapevine, it’s the latest tips and rumours…

Turnbull, Love Island and pilates: it's 2019! During his political career, Malcolm Turnbull was well-known for his flexibility (see climate change). Now as a retiree he's turned to pilates to keep that flexibility up. Turnbull, apparently a regular patron, was on hand to unveil the Elite Spinal Physiotherapy and Pilates Studio in Sydney's Bondi Junction this week. After making a speech, Turnbull was slated to welcome guests, who included celebrities like a former Love Island contestant, and some "influencers". Perhaps in return, the Elite Studio helped locate the spine which eluded Turnbull for most of his prime ministership.