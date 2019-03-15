If the wage denialists in business, the government and at the Financial Review are going to make the case that there's no need for action on wage stagnation, they're going to have to do a little bit better than rehashing the claim that minimum wage rises -- as proposed by Labor -- cost jobs. It's lazy and, more to the point, now debunked.
The Business Council's Jennifer Westacott was out of the blocks this week claiming that wage rises will lead to business "sacking people" and that the minimum wage shouldn't be increased because we'd "get a year or so of higher wages at the minimum wage end only to see job losses in two or three years time".
