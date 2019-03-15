Foxtel needs to find a way to replace departing subscribers, as costs mount and revenues fall.

After a weak first season of cricketing broadcast rights and struggling to improve its profitability, Foxtel will be hoping for better results during footy season. The NRL has just kicked off and the AFL follows next week.

The question is whether the pay TV monopoly, majority-owned by News Corp, can handle both football codes and the cricket while it's also introducing additional streaming services into an increasingly crowded market. Meanwhile, Foxtel is restructuring to lower costs, improve profitability and cut its biggest problem: subscriber and advertiser churn.