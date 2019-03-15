The right continue to infantilise school students who have opinions, as though they are merely echo chambers for leftie adults instead of people in their own right.

There are already groups of protesters gathering in Melbourne for the schoolkids strike as I write this on our morning deadline. On the steps of Parliament House, at Fed Square, outside the State Library, all the places of stone, glass and concrete, they’re flocking, in bright colours, with rainbow signs. They’re striking at unis, in secondary schools, in primary schools, in kindergartens.

According to a tweet by Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old young woman who sparked the movement, there will be close to 1800 separate strikes in 112 countries today -- with, one would imagine, tens of thousands of strike sites. What started as separate acts of absolute refusal -- Thunberg’s 2018 one-person protest outside the Swedish parliament the most prominent -- has become a global movement.