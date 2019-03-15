It's arguable that anyone can predict anything about Brexit, but we can at least give it a go.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

Given the ongoing chaos of the Brexit process so far, this morning's vote is perhaps the closest thing to a predictable outcome we've seen for some time: the British Parliament has voted to seek an extension to the UK's exit from the European Union.

All things being equal, the UK would have crashed out of the European Union on March 29 with or without a deal. The vote seeks to delay that until June 30.