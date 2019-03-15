The regulatory tide has turned against big tech companies with a vengeance — but will consumer interests be addressed in the rush to regulate?

The noose is tightening around Big Tech. In the UK, the Tory government -- not entirely distracted by Brexit -- is moving to significantly toughen up competition laws for tech companies. Meanwhile in the US, both sides of politics are talking about using competition laws against them. Here, the ACCC is finalising its digital platforms inquiry.

[related-story id="658265"]