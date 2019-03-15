ABC senior executive Gaven Morris has thrown his support behind David Anderson — and suggested a few areas in which the ABC could improve.

The ABC's news director has publicly thrown his support behind a candidate for the public broadcaster's managing director position, which is yet to be filled. In an interview on Thursday with Sydney community radio station 2SER with UTS Professor Peter Fray, Gaven Morris -- a senior executive who reports to the managing director -- said he hoped the current acting managing director, David Anderson, would be appointed permanently.

"I think we've got a fine candidate in David Anderson who hopefully, as we go through this process, will be confirmed in that role," he said.