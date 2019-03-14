Changing political sentiment, and increasing business and investor hostility to fossil fuels, has left denialists isolated as climate action becomes a prerequisite for mainstream politics.

(Image: AAP/Lukas Coch)

Most Australians -- over 60% of them, according to one poll -- believe in climate change and the need to take action to address it. But extreme weather tends to increase that concern.

While hardcore denialists don't shift their views and tend to explain away even record heat events -- a Bureau of Meteorology conspiracy etc -- "undecided" people are swayed by extreme weather. This has been established in polling for a number of years: not merely does direct experience of extreme weather affect people's views about the existence of anthropogenic climate change, non-aligned voters are likely to express concern about climate change in response to warm weather.